Key Colony Management LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795,099 shares during the quarter. Evolv Technologies comprises approximately 20.6% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Evolv Technologies worth $20,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 727,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.