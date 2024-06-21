Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

