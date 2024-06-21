Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
