KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $950.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $747.40.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $829.59 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $741.37 and its 200 day moving average is $668.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $379,678,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

