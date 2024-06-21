KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 77,678 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 2.45% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,774 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

