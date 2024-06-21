KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 881 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.