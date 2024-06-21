KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 6,733,161 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

