KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,494. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

