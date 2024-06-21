KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 842,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.