KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.09. 1,695,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

