KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 405,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

