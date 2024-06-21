KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 8,295 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

CAT stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

