Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $76.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KNF opened at $68.71 on Friday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

