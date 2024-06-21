KOK (KOK) Price Down 52.9% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $585,004.05 and approximately $130,079.36 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,078.97 or 1.00001404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00078247 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00169977 USD and is down -24.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $146,949.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

