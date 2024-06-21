Komodo Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $46.58 million and $2.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00038608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00031277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,071,210 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

