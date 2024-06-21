Kujira (KUJI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $325,587.95

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Kujira has a market capitalization of $121.55 million and $325,587.95 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.13254722 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $524,922.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

