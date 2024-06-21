Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.74

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.40. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.
