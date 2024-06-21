Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.