L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells $731,172.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $476,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 210.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

