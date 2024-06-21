Lake Street Capital Raises Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Price Target to $10.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Elutia Stock Up 0.6 %
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
About Elutia
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
