Lake Street Capital Raises Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Price Target to $10.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Elutia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Elutia

Elutia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELUT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 12,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,232. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Elutia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.