Lantz Financial LLC Buys 21,758 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 324.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 1,546,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

