Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 255,736 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

