Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

IJAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

