Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.