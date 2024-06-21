Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 209,761 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 226,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,441. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

