Lantz Financial LLC Sells 14,943 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.35. 257,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,249. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

