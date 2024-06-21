Lantz Financial LLC Sells 4,547 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.17. 167,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,751. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.13.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

