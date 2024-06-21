Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 1.58% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOCT. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 971,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 613,217 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 82,589.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter.

IOCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 2,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

