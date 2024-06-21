Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.11. 657,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 537,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.