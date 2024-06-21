Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

