Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Lear Price Performance

LEA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $114.57. 555,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

