Leerink Partnrs Comments on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.