Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,885 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 245,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

