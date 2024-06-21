Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 428.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.55. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

