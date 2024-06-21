Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $40.73 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,418.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,158 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 466,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,858,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.82. 4,345,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.75. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.