Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,268.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,887,000 after buying an additional 331,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.