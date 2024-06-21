Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $6.87 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 468,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,750. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

