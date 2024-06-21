Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

