Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

