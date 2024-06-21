Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
