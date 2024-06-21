Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TROW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 1,526,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

