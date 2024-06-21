Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 464,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

