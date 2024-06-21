Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 89,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 2,136,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,712. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

