Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Trims Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 120,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.14. 1,448,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,588. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

