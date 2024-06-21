Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,870,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,147,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,706. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $414.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.