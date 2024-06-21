Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 282,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

