Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $420.34. The company had a trading volume of 197,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,861. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.73 and its 200 day moving average is $389.58.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

