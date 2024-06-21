Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $585,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

