Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 378,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.42. 297,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,289. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

