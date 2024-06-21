Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,550 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. 1,419,007 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

